Lisa Loves Showbiz: Val Kilmer Responds To Being Called “Creepy” After Cate Blanchett Tweets

In honor of Woman Crush Wednesday, Val Kilmer tweeted out a bunch of tweets about his affection for actress Cate Blanchett and now he’s being labeled a “pervert.”

Kilmer was at the Irvine Improv last night introducing his film, Cinema Twain, when an audience member asked him who his favorite co-star to work with was and he said, “Well I can’t say Cate Blanchett. I wrote nice things about Cate Blanchett on twitter and now I’m a pervert” adding “I don’t know why loving an actor that’s so talented is creepy but I guess I’m creepy.”

Kilmer went on to say that he didn’t say anything weird, he writes about all his friends, there’s no story, nothing weird.

Here are some of the tweets, “Once I flew all the way to Australia to talk to Cate Blanchett. Her husband met me first. Or, instead, I guess, to be accurate.”

Next text a little strange, “And recently I’ve had two dreams with #CateBlanchett in them. Her husband wasn’t in either.”

Just a couple of the several tweets Val sent out.

You decide, creepy or just admiration?