Lisa Loves Showbiz: George Clooney Talks About Possible Names For His Twins

George Clooney was in Las Vegas on the red carpet Tuesday night promoting the trailer for his latest directorial project, Suburbicon, when Entertainment Tonight’s, Kevin Frasier, caught up with him and asked about the impending arrival of the twins.

Has he digested the fact that he’s having twins and are there any names picked out? Take a listen:

The twins are due out in June, and Suburbicon is due out November 3rd, just in time for award season nods.

Speaking of awards, The Academy has decided to keep their accounting firm, Price Waterhouse Copper, as the official accounting firm for the 90th Oscars, despite the big blunder with Best Picture this year.

There will however be new rules in place for the 2017 awards.

No more cell phones will be allowed back stage for any of the PCW accountants, since some people blame the accountants tweets for the goof.