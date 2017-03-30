Lisa Loves Showbiz: American Idol Could Be Making A Comeback

We have mentioned this before, but now it’s on like Donkey Kong!

American Idol is being eyed for a return by two networks. NBC and Fox are both vying for the music show and now a bidding war has broken out.

So much for retirement. Less than a year after saying goodbye, it looks like American Idol will say hello again, only this time it could be a NBC show.

Idol called it quits in April 2016 after 15 seasons of huge success, they say partly to keep high costs of keeping Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban and Harry Connick Jr. on board.

Yesterday, reports started surfacing that besides NBC, FOX is also considering bringing back Idol.

NBC first showed interest a week ago, and said they need this show to partner with The Voice.

The Voice airs twice a year and NBC would like to rotate it with Idol so each show would only air once a year. This would be perfect for coach, Adam Levine, who has expressed to NBC he would only like to do one cycle of The Voice per year.

If the show does comeback, it wouldn’t be until summer of 2018 or winter 2019.

FYI- American Idol was nominated for nine Emmy’s for outstanding reality show, but never won.

It did however score with the people, winning six People’s Choice Awards and a Critics Choice Award.