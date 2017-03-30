Bob Dylan Archives Center Opens in Tulsa, Oklahoma

By Robyn Collins

The University of Tulsa in Oklahoma and the George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased more than 1,000 pieces of Bob Dylan’s music archive for an estimated $15 million to $20 million almost a year ago, reports the Hollywood Reporter.

Now, the collection, which spans the folk star’s six-decade career, is available to scholars at the Gilcrease Museum’s Helmrich Center for American Research in Tulsa. The items include hours of studio sessions, film reels, and stacks of unpublished lyrics.

The material will be viewable by the public in a couple of years when the Bob Dylan Center opens in the city’s downtown Brady Arts district.