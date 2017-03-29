Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Karma Chamelon" by Culture Club

Win Tickets to The Classic West With The Eagles and Fleetwood Mac

March 29, 2017 11:11 AM
Filed Under: Classic West, Eagles, Earth Wind and Fire, Fleetwood Mac, Journey, Steely Dan, The Classic, the doobie brothers

classicwest ig 1080x1080 Win Tickets to The Classic West With The Eagles and Fleetwood Mac

K-EARTH 101 has your tickets all week long for The Classic West!

Listen to The Morning Show With Gary Bryan for the cue to call to win a pair of tickets!

The Eagles and Fleetwood Mac will headline two of the most anticipated concert events this summer – The Classic West on July 15-16 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Tickets for both The Classic West and The Classic East can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.  Two Day Reserved Seat Ticket Packages, will go on sale for each city on Friday April 7 at 10 AM local time.  Special VIP packages will also be available, including premium tickets, pre-show VIP lounge, exclusive merchandise, parking and more.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, April 3 at 10 AM through Thursday, April 6 at 10 PM.

For complete information and to view the event trailer, visit theclassic.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live