Museum Of Ice Cream Is Coming To Los Angeles

March 29, 2017 12:44 PM
Filed Under: Museum of Ice Cream

Update: The Museum of Ice Cream opens on April 22nd and runs through May 29th! Tickets go on sale April 3 at 9 a.m. PST for the general public (presale tix for American Express card holders will be available on March 30) and can be purchased at museumoficecream.com.

By Crystal Zahler

The Museum of Ice Cream will be in Los Angeles next month, according to LA Magazine!

After a month long pop-up in New York last summer, the experience will finally come to the west coast.

The creators, 24 year old Maryellis Bunn, and her boyfriend, 36 year old Manish Vora, knew to skip the ice cream fun facts and instead bring you fun and sweet backdrops for all of your selfie needs!

From a sprinkle-filled pool to being able to suck helium out of balloons, the museum’s time in New York was all of our childhood dreams come to life!

There was also a chocolate themed room and an ice cream scoop see-saw inside the gift shop!

Having fun and eating ice cream is on our agenda this weekend. What's on yours? #museumoficecream #MOIC

A post shared by MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM (@museumoficecream) on

A taste experiment was even done by a biomedical engineer, where a “miracle berry” would alter the taste of a slice of lemon from sour to sweet!

No guarantees that the Ice Cream Museum here will have the same rooms or interactive features, but we don’t think it’ll disappoint!

And as far as where, the only hint is from a post on Indeed for a job listing in the Venice or Santa Monica area.

Until then, check out the pool of pretty but artificial little plastic sprinkles.

Sending love to you all on this special day! #happyvalentinesday #museumoficecream #MOIC

A post shared by MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM (@museumoficecream) on

Perfect for the ultimate sweet selfie backdrop!

