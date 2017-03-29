Lisa Loves Showbiz: Tom Holland Injured During Filming of ‘Spiderman Homecoming’

It doesn’t come out until July, but yesterday the new trailer for Spiderman Homecoming dropped its web.

There’s already lots of talk about the movie, including from its star Tom Holland.

E News caught up with Holland on the red carpet and asked him about his aggressive training to play Spidey.

He says he worked hard to assure his stamina and safety on-set, which worked while on set, but Holland did admit he did get injured by carrying his suitcase in New York:

Suitcase aside, he says he was able to do his own stunts. Holland was a gymnast as a kid and he says it helped him for sure.

The only thing he did struggle with was his flexibility. Holland says he can’t even touch his toes.

Spiderman Homecoming hits theaters July 7th.