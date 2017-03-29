Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Karma Chamelon" by Culture Club

Lisa Loves Showbiz: Scarlett Johansson Says She’s Open To A Future In Politics

March 29, 2017 1:09 PM By Lisa Stanley
Scarlett Johansson, actress, humanitarian and maybe politician.

Johansson sat down with GMA’s, Michael Strahan, to promote her new movie Ghost in the Shell and was asked about whether or not she would dabble in politics in the future-

She also told Strahan that she’s not afraid to say what she feels is right, just because she might face criticism or that some people may not like her.

Ghost in the Shell comes out this Friday.

Speaking of Michael Strahan, Page Six in The New York Post is reporting that the GMA anchors are sick of Strahan getting special treatment.

Sources say that ABC bosses give Michael preferential treatment and a source even said that “They roll out the red carpet for Strahan while seasoned talent is treated like dirt.”

They say he’s been given flexibility. They’ve allowed him to sign a special deal that lets him continue to be on Fox NFL Sunday and host ABC’s 100,00 dollar pyramid.

The Post says Lara Spencer feels like her role has been minimized with Michael there.

The source adds “not a lot of love between them.”

An ABC news executive denies this saying “They all get along great we’ve tripled our lead over The Today show, the show has never been better.”

