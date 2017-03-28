Long Beach Releases Gender-Neutral Restroom Sign

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — Officials in Long Beach released a new gender-neutral restroom sign Tuesday that will now be required for display on all single-user restrooms in the city.

The city of Long Beach is leading the way, installing the newly required signs at public buildings and businesses with single-user toilet facilities to ensure equal access.

“Providing inclusive, safe, gender-neutral restrooms is an important step forward for Long Beach,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement. “It is important that all people feel valued and respected as a vital part of our diverse community.”

