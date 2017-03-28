Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "I Wanna Be Sedated" by Ramones

Lisa Loves Showbiz: Charo Steals The Show On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

March 28, 2017 12:22 PM By Lisa Stanley
She may not be the best dancer, but she’s stealing the show.

Last night on Dancing with the Stars, “Cuchi Cuchi” Charo, once again caused chaos with her big mouth.

She’s the one everyone is talking about.

After dancing her Paso Doble, the judges gave their opinions. Then, it was time for scores and Bruno and Charo went at it after:

Something tells me the 60 something-year-old isn’t going anywhere anytime soon (I think they are afraid of her!) LOL!

Other highlights, one down and another out!

Max hurt his calf and couldn’t dance so his partner, Glee star Heather Morris, danced with a substitute and did just fine.

Then it was time to send someone home, and as we predicted last week, Chris Kattan was the first to go.

