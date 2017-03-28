Lisa Loves Showbiz: Adele Says She Is Done Touring

If you missed Adele in concert, you may not get another chance.

The Hello singer may be saying goodbye to life on the road and might be done with touring completely.

During a recent New Zealand show, Adele dropped this bombshell-

Adele is still on tour, and is a trooper. She set fire to the rain as she performed this weekend, literally in the pouring rain.

Adele didn’t let a down pour keep her from performing down under, even Cyclone Debbie the hurricane there couldn’t stop her.

So, if touring is off the table what’s next? Broadway? Vegas residency? Or just another long break?

Hopefully she continues to tour because we all love her.