Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Bette Devis Eyes" by Kim Carnes

Lisa Loves Showbiz: Audio Released of Harrison Ford After Landing Plane on Taxiway

March 27, 2017 9:44 AM
Filed Under: Harrison Ford, Lisa Loves

Harrison Ford says he’s “the schmuck who landed on a taxiway.”

Audio has been released of Ford speaking to the tower at Orange County’s John Wayne Airport.

He says he realized his mistake immediately after he accidentally flew his single engine Husky plane over a jet-liner while trying to land back on February 13th.

Take a listen to Ford taking responsibility for his mistake which he called, “a big deal.”

The FAA is still investigating the landing. Despite taking responsibility and calling himself a schmuck, Ford could still lose his pilot’s license.

None of this seems to bother or worry his wife, Calista Flockhart, or their son Liam. The two flew with Harrison over the weekend.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live