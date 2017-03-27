Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Bette Devis Eyes" by Kim Carnes

Lisa Loves Showbiz: Antonio Banderas Suffered a Heart Attack Requiring Stent Surgery

March 27, 2017 10:33 AM By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: Antonio Banderas, Mayiam Bialik

Where has Puss in Boots been? Actor, Antonio Banderas, has been MIA for a while, and this may be why.

He just revealed that he had a heart attack back in January.

He told the Spanish press that he suffered a heart attack on January 26th and said, “it was serious and hasn’t caused any damage.”

That being said, he now has three stents in his arteries, adding that “It hasn’t been as dramatic as some have written.”

Banderas says while he was working out at his home in England, he began to have agonizing chest pains, and was rushed to the hospital by ambulance.

He says he’s all good now and just picked up a lifetime achievement award in Spain at a film festival.

His upcoming movie Life Itself is in production now.

In other news, Big Bang Theory star, Mayiam Bialik, has a big bang bone to pick with people who call women “girls.”

Beyonce says girls run the world, but if Bialik has it her way, it will be “women” run the world.

Bialik released a video on Facebook and YouTube calling on people to stop calling women, girls.

https://www.facebook.com/MissMayim/

Bottom line is, Bialik feels we’re using terms for women that are outdated and insensitive.

More from Lisa Stanley
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live