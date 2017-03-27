Lisa Loves Showbiz: Antonio Banderas Suffered a Heart Attack Requiring Stent Surgery

Where has Puss in Boots been? Actor, Antonio Banderas, has been MIA for a while, and this may be why.

He just revealed that he had a heart attack back in January.

He told the Spanish press that he suffered a heart attack on January 26th and said, “it was serious and hasn’t caused any damage.”

That being said, he now has three stents in his arteries, adding that “It hasn’t been as dramatic as some have written.”

Banderas says while he was working out at his home in England, he began to have agonizing chest pains, and was rushed to the hospital by ambulance.

He says he’s all good now and just picked up a lifetime achievement award in Spain at a film festival.

His upcoming movie Life Itself is in production now.

In other news, Big Bang Theory star, Mayiam Bialik, has a big bang bone to pick with people who call women “girls.”

Beyonce says girls run the world, but if Bialik has it her way, it will be “women” run the world.

Bialik released a video on Facebook and YouTube calling on people to stop calling women, girls.

https://www.facebook.com/MissMayim/

Bottom line is, Bialik feels we’re using terms for women that are outdated and insensitive.