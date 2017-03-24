Prince Of Venice Food Truck Delivers Italian Cuisine With A Royal Touch

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — It’s not every day that one can achieve bragging rights from being graced by the presence of royalty, let alone here in Southern California.

But for some Angelenos, the opportunity to dine alongside a bona-fide prince has come to fruition — thanks to the city’s ever-expanding culture within the food truck industry.

Prince Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia, the grandson of the last reigning king of Italy, has partnered with chef Mirko Paderno to corner a market by serving fresh, handmade pasta dishes to customers.

Hence, the birth of the Prince of Venice Food Truck (POV).

“I always want to contribute in the promotion of Italy,” Savoia explained. “Coming to Los Angeles, I saw this incredible food truck culture, but there was no Italian pasta [being offered], so I created one. The concept is to make a variety of fresh pasta in front of the clients and to serve it with incredible handmade sauces.”

POV serves popular dishes such as Rigatoni al Tartufo, Bucatini alla Bolognese, Orecchiette al Pestolunch and many more.

