Lisa Loves Showbiz: People Are Annoyed With Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell’s Oversharing

No love affair going on in Hollywood with Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell.

This morning, the New York Post tells us why Hollywood can’t stand Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell.

The hubby and wife are on a publicity tour for their new movie Chips and according to Page Six, they have industry types gagging over what they call oversharing in interviews.

Apparently, people are over them spewing off sound bites about their marital therapy, her breast feeding issues, fights over furniture, google searches for “murdering my husband”, his fearlessness about directing naked and quitting sugar.

Take a listen for yourself to what they sounded like yesterday when they were on with the ladies at The View: