Lisa Loves Showbiz: Andy Cohen Will Revive ‘Love Connection’ In New Show

March 24, 2017 11:31 AM By Lisa Stanley
Amy Schumer, Andy Cohen, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Love Connection

A blast from the past. Remember this saying “be back in two and two?”

That was what Chuck Woolery said when he would throw to commercial on his game show, Love Connection, and now it’s coming back.

A reboot of the match-making game show is coming back, only this time Bravo’s Andy Cohen will be hosting.

Starting May 25th, Fox will try to find love for single men and women looking for romance.

The new version will amp up the original dating show for today’s audiences, not to mention Andy’s personal brand of fun.

The original Love Connection aired from 1983-1994.

On another note – move over Homer, there could be an animated Kardashian coming to your TV soon because Mama Jenner is out pitching an animated version of the Kardashians.

The TV series featuring the whole family, minus Caitlyn, wants to be in cartoon form. Kim has reportedly already met with Harvey Weinstein’s Company to pitch the idea, which by the way, it’s a primetime pitch, not for kids.

Lastly, if you were looking forward to seeing Amy Schumer as Barbie on the big screen, not gonna happen.

The comedian has dropped out of Sony’s live-action Barbie movie, citing scheduling conflicts.

