Harrison Ford: ‘I’m The Schmuck That Landed On The Taxiway’

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — Actor Harrison Ford sounds apologetic and upset with himself for mistakenly landing on a John Wayne Airport taxiway, just after flying over an arriving American Airlines, in new audio released Friday.

The Feb. 13 incident was initially referred to as a “possible pilot deviation,” according to one of the recordings from the FAA.

The 74-year-old “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” star flew his single-engine Aviat Husky low over American Airlines Flight 1456, casting its shadow down the middle of the bigger plane, before landing on the taxiway. Ford had been cleared to land on another runway that runs parallel to the taxiway.

“I’m the schmuck that landed on the taxiway,” Ford said when he called in to the John Wayne Airport tower. The actor mentioned he had become distracted by the airliner and the wake turbulence from the landing Airbus.

John Wayne Airport tower Manager Irene Willard told Capt. Edward Patton, who had been piloting the flight, that air traffic controllers believed the Husky was “less than 100 feet” above the airliner.

