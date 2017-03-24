Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "She Bop" by Cyndi Lauper

Harrison Ford: ‘I’m The Schmuck That Landed On The Taxiway’

March 24, 2017 11:38 AM
Filed Under: Harrison Ford

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — Actor Harrison Ford sounds apologetic and upset with himself for mistakenly landing on a John Wayne Airport taxiway, just after flying over an arriving American Airlines, in new audio released Friday.

The Feb. 13 incident was initially referred to as a “possible pilot deviation,” according to one of the recordings from the FAA.

The 74-year-old “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” star flew his single-engine Aviat Husky low over American Airlines Flight 1456, casting its shadow down the middle of the bigger plane, before landing on the taxiway. Ford had been cleared to land on another runway that runs parallel to the taxiway.

“I’m the schmuck that landed on the taxiway,” Ford said when he called in to the John Wayne Airport tower. The actor mentioned he had become distracted by the airliner and the wake turbulence from the landing Airbus.

John Wayne Airport tower Manager Irene Willard told Capt. Edward Patton, who had been piloting the flight, that air traffic controllers believed the Husky was “less than 100 feet” above the airliner.

Read more at CBSLA.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live