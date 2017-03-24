Eric Clapton Reschedules Forum Shows Due To Bronchitis

March 24, 2017 2:42 PM
Filed Under: Eric Clapton, rescheduled, The Forum

From Clapton’s camp:

Due to severe bronchitis and under doctor’s advisement, Eric Clapton is rescheduling this weekend’s two shows at The Forum in Los Angeles. The Saturday March 25th show will now be held Wednesday, September 13th. The Sunday March 26th show will now be held Monday September 18th

He is very sorry to disappoint his fans but looks forward to these shows.  Ticket holders can retain their tickets for the new dates or refunds will be issued at point of purchase.

In addition, Clapton will play the already scheduled two shows at The Forum September 15th and 16th.

