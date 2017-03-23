WATCH: ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestant Fails So Hard With One Letter Left

By Sarah Carroll

We’ve witnessed some pretty hilarious game show fails in our day, but this one takes the cake!

Wheel of Fortune contestant Kevin was mere seconds away from solving the following clue. The topic was “Title” and here’s what was showing on the board…

A S T R E E T C A R N A _ E D D E S I R E

Instead of solving the puzzle right away, Kevin got a little greedy and opted to spin one more time to earn a little extra cash.

Now, nearly everyone knows the correct answer is “A Streetcar Named Desire,” the 1947 Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Tennessee Williams, but for whatever reason, Kevin called out the letter K.

Yes…K! As in, “A Streetcar Naked Desire!”

Check out the hilarious moment below: