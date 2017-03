By Sarah Carroll

New emojis will be coming to your phone this June…and it’s everything we hoped for and more!

A total of 69 candidates are being considered for the 2017 update. They include a mermaid, T-rex, fortune cookie, vampire, and the long-awaited vomiting face.

“These mockups are created at the candidate stage, and may or may not resemble final versions from each platform vendor,” Emojipedia explains.

Check out some of the proposed additions below: