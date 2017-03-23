Lisa Loves Showbiz: William Shatner Plots To Get Nick Viall Kicked Off DWTS

William Shatner just turned 86 years old and apparently he’s a huge Dancing with the Stars fan, but not a fan of Bachelor, Nick Viall, who is dancing this season.
He went on a Twitter rant over the reality star, sending out a slew of tweets written before, during, and after Monday night’s premiere.
Before the show even started, Shatner took to Twitter to announce his goal this season which was to “knock Bachelor Nick out ASAP“, “Who’s with me?” he tweets.
“Whoever your favorite is, just not Nick, make 10 phone calls for them.”
Continuing, “How do we get #BachelorNation to not vote for Nick?”
Then as the show aired, tweets kept coming, “#Don’t vote for Nick vote against him the more everyone votes for everyone else the quicker he’ll be off.”
Fans of Viall were not happy, asking Shatner “why the hate?”
He responded with an eye roll emoji and said “google it.”
I did, and it turns out he did not like the way Nick behaved on Andi Dorfman’s Bachelorette season or Bachelor in Paradise.
Shatner tweeted out “Watch Andi Dorfman’s Bachelorette season where he started this Viall journey.”
Shatner also called out the fact that Nick’s last name is fitting for his personality. This went on all night until Nick finally responded to Shatner with a lone sad face emoji.