Lisa Loves Showbiz: Richard Simmons Is Laughing Off Rumors Regarding His Whereabouts

He might be missed, but he is not missing according to his rep, Michael Catalano.

People Magazine has Simmons on this week’s cover with the question “What happened to Richard Simmons?” Inside, they say they know what’s really going on inside his Hollywood home.

According to People, Simmons laughed off the rumors he is a very overweight depressed woman. “He is not transitioning” says Catalano.

He saw Simmons just last week, and says other than a dehydration scare last year, Simmons is “in excellent health.”

He says Richard was hurt by reports he is transitioning, which the National Enquirer first mentioned.

According to Catalano, that was “absolutely untrue, hurtful and very very damaging to Richard personally. He’s very aware of what’s happening, you know, but it’s tough.”

He adds “Simmons has maintained his 150 pound weight and now has a salt and pepper beard, and just wants time for himself after forty years of non- stop work.”

Catalano also mentioned, “He’s just having a bit of reflection time, it doesn’t mean he’s done, but for now he’s enjoying the time away.”

Some say that Richard wants 500,000 dollars to sit down and tell his side of the story.

They say he knows an interview and pictures are worth big bucks and he’s not gonna give it away for free.

We will see what happens next.