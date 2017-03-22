Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Wake Me Up Before You Go Go" by Wham!

Lisa Loves Showbiz: Lindsay Lohan Is Back With A New Reality Show

March 22, 2017 8:46 AM By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: Lindsay Lohan, Lisa Loves Showbiz 2017

Lindsay Lohan is set to make an explosive return to TV, with a bizarre new reality show.

The mean girl is ready to return to the limelight in a new social media based game show that’s being compared to Punk’d.

After a three year hiatus, the self-proclaimed social media savant will secretly control other people’s digital accounts on The Anti-social Network.

The trailer was actually leaked and we have a sneak peek:

Lohan will wreak havoc on her victims accounts. The person playing will be tasked with three challenges and if they complete them all they will win a great prize.

This show sounds like a hot mess. Can’t wait!

