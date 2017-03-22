Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Wake Me Up Before You Go Go" by Wham!

Lisa Loves Showbiz: Gwyneth Paltrow Says Refuses To Eat Octopus

March 22, 2017 8:28 AM By Lisa Stanley
Gwyneth Paltrow loves fish, but there’s one she won’t eat because “it’s too smart to be food.”

While speaking with her Goop colleagues in a slack chat, Paltrow revealed she won’t eat the octopus.

In fact, she went on a tangent about the mutli-limbed creature saying she will no longer eat octopus because she believes the animal “is too smart to be food” adding,

They have more neurons in their brains than we do, I had to stop eating them because I was so freaked by it. They can escape from Sea World by unscrewing drains and going out to sea.

That all being said, she will eat squid, because according to Gwyneth, “Squid is the dumb cousin.”

She is also launching a vitamin line to go on her Goop site, where she also sells other necessities like a “vaginal muscle toning egg made of Jade.”

The vitamin line will include concoctions with cheeky names like “Why am I so effing tired” and “High School Genes.”

