Lisa Loves Showbiz: Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Are Speaking Again

Ellen DeGeneres had two glasses of wine and ended up in the emergency room.

Sounds like the beginning of a joke, but it’s not.

She actually dislocated her finger after attending a dinner party and having a couple glasses of wine. Here’s what happened as she arrived home:

She was taken to UCLA where doctors snapped her finger back in place. Your move Jimmy Fallon LOL.

And they said it wouldn’t happen, but it did.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are talking to each other again.

Six months since their split, Brad and Angie are finally making peace, and according to People Magazine, they speak directly to each other now.

In the new issue of People, sources close to Pitt say, “he’s much happier” and relieved that things are not playing out in public anymore.

After months of heated public battles, they both agreed in January to enlist a private judge to hash out the divorce and custody issues privately.

Negotiations are still on-going, but they are going much smoother.

“It was a very rough time, but they were able to resolve it” adds the source, “this is a work in progress.”

Angie has really progressed, telling ABC that Pitt was a “wonderful father.”

Brad is also being positive about Angie, saying what a good mother she is.

“He is spending more time with the kids when they are in LA” says another Pitt insider.

He’s even spent time with Maddox and Pax a sure sign things are calming down.