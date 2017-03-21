Lisa Loves Showbiz: Mel B Files For Divorce From Husband Stephen Belafonte

If you want to be Mel B’s lover, you can because Mel B really really wants a divorce.

Scary Spice has filed for divorce from her husband Stephen Belafonte.

After almost ten years of marriage, Mel B is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their five year old daughter Madison.

Brown and Belafonte were married in 2007 after dating for five months. Mel B has two other daughters from previous relationships, nine year old, Angel, whose daddy is Eddie Murphy, and seventeen year old, Phoenix, with ex-husband Jimmy Gulzar.

The America’s Got Talent judge is also asking the court to terminate ability to award spousal support. According to the paperwork, they have been separated since December 28th.

This news may come as a shock to some of Mel B’s fans seeing as just last month, Mel posted a message just ahead of their ten year anniversary saying,

“My baby boo we have been through everything that would normally tear couple apart and we have come out on the other side stronger. You loved me before I even knew how to really love myself. You are my world, honey.”