Lisa Loves Showbiz: ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Kicks Off Season 24

Dancing with the Stars Season 24 premiered last night, and no shocker, it appears Olympic gymnast Simone Biles emerges as the one to beat.

Biles came in first place with a score of 32 out of 40, Len calling it the best dance of the night.

Right behind Biles was Rashad Jennings, with a score of 31 out of 40. The NFL running back has some moves as does Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei.

Olympic skater, Nancy Kerrigan, showed great promise while Bonner Bolton oozed sex appeal, heating up the ballroom for Carrie Ann and Bruno.

Heather Morris of Glee was full of grace, as was Cub’s catcher David Ross, who helped his team win the World Series last fall.

Len said he didn’t hit a home run, but he did get himself to first base.

Beverly Hills housewife, Erika Jayne, sexed up the dance floor, while Mr. T, the king of bling, wasn’t terrible (but clearly the “T” doesn’t stand for technical).

Fresh from handing out roses, Bachelor Nick Viall was stiff, but not as stiff as Chris Kattan. He bobbed his head to “What is love” which he did not get much of after from Len.

Lastly, crazy Charo cuchi cuchi’d all over the dance floor. Bruno thought he actually saw her cuchi- cuchi. It was all good until Bruno held up his score then they got into it.

Next week, the first person will go home, and sadly, I think it’s going to be Chris Kattan.