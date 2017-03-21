Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Heart of Glass" by Blondie

Lara Scott Practices For “Say it and Win!” with Subway’s New Italian Hero Sandwich

March 21, 2017 2:54 PM
Filed Under: Say It and Win, Subway

By: Madeline Spear

Our friends at Subway stopped by this morning with their new Italian Hero sandwich for us to try!

The K-EARTH 101 Krew decided to take advantage of eating these delicious subs and practice for “Say it and Win!” at the same time.

Check out the hilarious video:

You can practice for “Say it and Win!” with our official timer here!

Starting Monday March 26th, Listen each weekday at 9:10am and 4:10pm for us to open the phone lines at 1-800-232-KRTH (5784) and give you the chance to play “Say it and Win!”

More from Lara Scott
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live