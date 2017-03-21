Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Heart of Glass" by Blondie

K-EARTH 101 Gives Away a Green Car and a Pot of Gold!

March 21, 2017 2:43 PM
Filed Under: Green Car and a Pot of Gold

By: Madeline Spear

This St. Patrick’s Day, we decided to surprise one lucky listener with a Green Car and a Pot of Gold!

After weeks of qualifying listeners, the day came for us to randomly selected a winner.

John from Cyprus was the lucky leprechaun and drove away in a brand new, green, Subaru Forester equipped with a Pot of Gold ($10,000)!

Gary Bryan and Lisa Stanley met up with John this morning, to hand him the keys to his brand new car.

Check out the photo gallery here

Thanks to our friends at Renick Subaru for helping us make his day.

Green Car and a Pot of Gold is brought to you by RENICK SUBARU.  It’s what we do. Get the Subaru you always wanted now during the Subaru A Lot To Love Event.  RENICKSUBARU.COM

