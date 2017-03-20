Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "One Way Or Another" by Blondie

WATCH: Twin Toddlers Caught Partying All Night On Security Camera

March 20, 2017 11:10 AM

By Sarah Carroll

Getting kids to fall asleep is no easy task, but it turns out getting them to STAY asleep is even harder!

Two-year-old twins Andrew and Ryan Balkin were caught on camera partying after hours in their bedroom.

As soon as the lights went off, the boys escaped their cribs and started throwing their pillows and blankets all over the room. The brothers were spotted having a heart-to-heart on the couch and performing somersaults on top of their mountain of cushions!

Eventually, they were busted by their parents, but that didn’t stop them for long.

Watch the adorable clip below, which has been viewed more than 55 million times on Facebook:

