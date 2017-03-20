Brian May Introduces Queen Monopoly Game

By Annie Reuter

Queen fans will get to take the band home with them in the form of a new board game — Queen Monopoly.

Brian May revealed the big news on the Queen version of Monopoly on his website. The game will be available in May and will take fans through major moments throughout the band’s career.

“We’ve been very secretly developing Queen Monopoly for over a year. And it’s due in a shop near you in May,” the guitarist wrote on his website. “I’m excited — it was a blast working on it — like making an album! We hope you love it!”

The Queen-themed Monopoly game gives a nod to the band’s history with the players tokens as they’re taken from Queen songs including the robot from the News of the World cover, a bicycle for “Bicycle Race,” a vacuum cleaner that recalls the “I Want to Break Free” video, a hammer for “Hammer to Fall” and May’s guitar.

“Tour the amazing gig history of Queen, from their very first at Imperial College in 1970 to their last with Freddie Mercury at Knebworth Park in 1986. Tour the world with the band and buy gig locations and hit singles,” the game’s description states.