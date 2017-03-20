Lisa Loves Showbiz: Jamie Pressly’s Home Gets Robbed

March 20, 2017 9:33 AM By Lisa Stanley
Just days after Kendall Jenner’s LA home was burglarized, actress Jamie Pressly became the latest victim of these Hollywood break-ins.

According to TMZ, the Mom star called the police Friday to report that someone had broken into her Sherman Oaks home, and stolen jewelry and a laptop.

Luckily, Jamie and her family were not home at the time the burglary occurred.

TMZ says the suspect entered the house through a window which was forced open.

We don’t know the value of the things missing at Pressly’s, but in Jenner’s case, it’s being reported that 200,000 dollars worth of jewelry went missing.

In that robbery, there was no sign of forced entry.

These girls are not the only celebrities being targeted. Singer Alanis Morrissette’s home was also broken into, as well as Niki Minaj and dog whisperer, Cesar Milan.

That all being said, there is good news for Tom Brady whose Super Bowl game jersey was stolen right after the big win. The missing jersey has been found, along with another Super bowl jersey of Brady’s.

The items were found in the possession of a member of the foreign press. Both jerseys were found in Mexico and will be returned to the team this week.

Listen Live