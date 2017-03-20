Lisa Loves Showbiz: Adele Announces She Has A Secret Twitter

Adele just gave us another reason to love her. At a recent concert in Australia, she revealed that she has a secret twitter account.

Turns out, she was once forbidden from going on twitter by her managers because she would log on social media after one too many drinks.

Adele says she doesn’t drink anymore but she tweets.

She set up a rogue twitter handle where she can get mouthy and no one knows it’s her.

She shared the secret about her secret twitter to her concert goers in Brisbane, Australia take a listen (play clip).

With that said, the hunt is on for her secret account. What could it be under? @Rumorhasit? @Lemonadefan? Or maybe it’s @Helloitsme?

She’s not the only singer to have a secret social media account.

Beyonce also has a secret – she has a secret snapchat account.