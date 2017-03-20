K-EARTH 101’s Say It and Win!

K-EARTH 101’s “Say It and Win” is back!

Just say “K-EARTH 101” as many times as you can in 10 seconds and win $100 every time you do!

Listen each weekday at 9:10am and 4:10pm for us to open the phone lines at 1-800-232-KRTH (5784) and give you the chance to play “Say it and Win!” How much money can you win? It’s up to you!

Brought to you by your Southern California Chevy Dealers. Chevy is the most awarded car company three years in a row.  With over 90 awards, you can’t possibly name them all in 10 seconds! SoCalChevy.com 

Test your skills against the clock by clicking the timer below to practice “Say It and Win!”

 

