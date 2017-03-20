Chuck Berry Receives Presidential Praise from Barack Obama and Bill Clinton

By Jon Wiederhorn

Chuck Berry moved mountains. His commanding presence, infectious songs, and iconic guitar playing didn’t just influence generations of musicians, Berry also had great impact on society and pop culture, which explains why his music has been used in numerous films and TV shows, and why Michael J. Fox’s character Marty McFly references Berry in a classic scene in Back to the Future. Even Presidents were moved by Chuck’s classic songwriting, as Barack Obama and Bill Clinton demonstrated by paying tribute to the late rock and roll pioneer.

Related: Chuck Berry: Artists React to his Death

“Chuck Berry rolled over everyone who came before him — and turned up everyone who came after,” tweeted Obama on Sunday (March 19). “We’ll miss you, Chuck. Be good.”

Clinton and his former candidate for president Hillary Clinton had similar praise.

“He made our feet move and our hearts more joyful. And along the way he changed our country and the history of popular music,” said the couple in a statement.