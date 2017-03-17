Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Everything She Want’s" by Wham!

Lisa Loves Showbiz: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Will Now Air Live In All Time Zones

March 17, 2017 10:56 AM By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: Lisa Loves Showbiz 2017, saturday night live

Saturday Night Live is making a historic change.

For the first time,  SNL will finally be LIVE in all time zones (only took 42 season to get it done).

The show will air live from New York all across the mainland U.S. time zones. NBC says, “That way, everyone is in on the joke at the same time.”

SNL is enjoying its most popular season in two decades and figured “why not air the final four episodes live?”

Each episode will air live at 11:30 ET, and it all goes down April 15th with the return of former cast mate, and now The Tonight Show host, Jimmy Fallon.

The three hosts after will be Chris Pine on May 6th, Melissa McCarthy on May 13, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on May 20th.

On a separate note, NBC and SNL announced yesterday that the show’s beloved “Weekend Update” will broadcast special editions of the popular segment in prime time over summer.

