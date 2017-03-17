Lisa Loves Showbiz: JLo and A-Rod Are Heating Up In Miami

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez heating up in Miami.

The two lovebirds were spotted last night, on a romantic dinner date at Casa Tua. Onlookers said they were there over three hours.

J-LO was rockin’ a tight white mini dress, while the former Yankee donned a blue sweater and white pants.

People who saw the two said it looked like love.

We told you last week that the two had just begun dating, and according to J-LO sources, “It’s no biggie, they are just dating having fun”, but that’s not what it looked like to people last night.

A source close to the duo said, “Although things are new they definitely see a future together.”

J-LO did post a quick snap to her Instagram story, teasing that she was spending time with A-Rod but quickly deleted it.

So if we’re keeping score, we say this relationship could be a home run!