Lisa Loves Showbiz: Mischa Barton Says Sex Tape Is “Revenge Porn”

How many times have we told these girls in Hollywood do not make a sex tape or take nude photos?

Especially if you are actress Mischa Barton, who is already having heaps of problems.

A few weeks back, she had an epic meltdown on her balcony of her West Hollywood apartment, leading to her being taken away to a hospital for observation, and now Barton in the middle of another issue, and this one she is taking legal action on.

Mischa is trying to keep an ex- boyfriend from releasing a sex tape she claims she didn’t even know was being made.

At a press conference yesterday, Mischa suggested that the tape is “revenge porn”, a term that refers to intimate content distributed without permission.

Barton went on to say that she’s not just fighting for herself, but for all the women and girls out there that have been victims of revenge porn.

Barton’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, says they also filed a police report with the LAPD and a restraining order on the boy they think is responsible.

Bloom also has a warning for anyone considering selling or buying the video. There are reports it’s being shopped around for half a million dollars.

Bloom says “you are on notice” and says the images were obtained illegally and Mischa does not consent to their distribution. They will come after you, find you, and bring you to justice.

Mischa is not the only one having this issue. Yesterday, nude photos of actresses Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried leaked on line.

Both women have also reportedly take legal action as well.