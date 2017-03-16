Lisa Loves Showbiz: Kendall Jenner Was Robbed During Her Party

Oh Oh! Looks like Kim Kardashian is not the only one in the family whose jewels were stolen.

This morning, we are learning that Kendall Jenner was robbed as well.

It happened yesterday at her Hollywood Hills home. Reportedly, Kendall was hosting a party at her house Wednesday night, and sometime during the party she reportedly left her house, with everyone in it, for about an hour.

Later that night as she was getting ready for bed, she realized two hundred thousand dollars worth of jewels were missing.

Police were called, and as of now, there are still no suspects. Police say it was most likely a party guest and an inside job.

They will also be pulling up Kendall’s outside surveillance cameras to see if they can find out who made off with the jewels.

This is happening just six months after Kim’s robbery at gunpoint in Paris, which Kim is now recounting on their show.

This Sunday on Keeping up with the Kardashians, we finally hear first-hand from Kim what happened the night she was robbed, bound, gagged, and scared for her life.

In a new clip from Sunday’s upcoming show, we see a post robbery Kim reflecting on the incident and explaining how she thinks it happened.

Back in January, ten people were arrested and charged with the robbery and are currently awaiting trial.

Keeping up with the Kardashians airs this Sunday 9pm on E.