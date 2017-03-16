The K-EARTH 101 St. Patrick’s Day Surf Pig Has Free Shamrock Shakes

March 16, 2017 4:11 PM

Come out and join the K-EARTH 101 Surf Pig for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration!

The K-EARTH 101 Street Team and our St. Patty’s Day Surf Pig will be out at two different McDonald’s locations on Friday, March 17th giving out free Shamrock Shakes when you say the secret leprechaun code.

Catch them at McDonald’s on 10207 Lakewood Blvd. Downy, CA 90241 from 6:30am-7:30am

Then at McDonald’s on 13330 East Telegraph Road, Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670 from 8am-9am

Listen to the K-EARTH 101 Morning Show with Gary Bryan for your clue on how to score a FREE shamrock shake!

Make sure to #SurfPig for all of your Surf Pig photos!

