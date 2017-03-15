Lisa Loves Showbiz: Sylvester Stallone Drank 25 Cups Of Coffee A Day To Prepare For ‘Rocky’

Ever wonder how Sylvester Stallone got in shape for Rocky? Well, he finally revealed his “dangerous diet.”

Stallone says he took his heaviest hit while getting shredded for Rocky lll with an insane diet and exercise routine.

The 70 year old actor revealed secret details about how he got in shape to fight Clubber Lang, Mr. T’s character.

Stallone says his diet was so intense, he was forced to do handstands during breaks in filming just to get blood flowing back into his head.

He now admits he repeatedly became light headed during filming, which he says came from his high protein diet that left him lacking physical and mental energy.

His daily diet also included small oatmeal cookies, brown rice, tuna and 25 cups of coffee with honey. YIKES!

Stallone said that at one point his body fat percentage dropped to a dangerous 2.9%. He explained, “I wanted to look like Tarzan, sleek, light, almost cat like. I wanted to forget the bulk and go for well-developed muscles.”

He added that during the 2000’s, he would go to a four-week training camp before filming that included training twice a day, six days a week.