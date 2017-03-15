Lisa Loves Showbiz: Ben Affleck Announces That He’s Completed Rehab

There was a very revealing announcement from Ben Affleck overnight.

The 44 year old, two time Academy Award winner, announced that he has just completed rehab.

Affleck said he sought out treatment for addiction, writing on his Facebook,

“I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be.”

Affleck has three kids with Jennifer Garner, and says he is now hoping to be a source of inspiration to his family.

“I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step”.

It’s not the first time Affleck has been to rehab. Back in 2001, he went to “get straight”, as he put it, after saying, “being 29 partying too much and not having a lot of boundaries.”

This time, Affleck credits Jen for her part on his current road to recovery saying,

“I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends including my co-parent Jen who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do.”

Ben and Jen separated in 2015 after ten years of marriage, and lately we have been hearing that maybe they will not divorce after all.

Sources say that they are trying to work it out. Another source close to Ben says he “physically went to rehab not an out- patient program.”

Next up for Ben is Justice League, which hits theaters in November.

This may also explain why Ben backed out of directing the next Batman installment, The Batman, and why he also wanted to back out of playing Batman.

As of now, he will still be playing the role of Batman.