New Kids on the Block Can’t Say Goodbye in ‘One More Night’ Video

By Amanda Wicks

New Kids on the Block aren’t ready to say goodbye in their new video, “One More Night.”

Set against a cityscape, the Kids wax poetic about wanting to spend one more night with that special someone before they need to be on their way. Shot during different times of the day, Jordan and Jonathan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood each watch the sun go down from his respective perch. Then they eventually convene to make their way to their concert, where crowds are waiting to spend “One More Night” with them.

The song appears on the group’s forthcoming EP, Thankful, which drops May 12th.