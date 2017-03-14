Lisa Loves Showbiz: The Bachelor Makes His Choice In The Season Finale

Finally, last night the final rose was given out on The Bachelor.

The two hour finale began with Nick taking both Raven and Vanessa to meet the family in Finland.

Raven was up first, and scored big points with both mom and dad after professing her love for their son.

They loved her as well, but Nick’s mom was still concerned that he will get his heart broken as he has the past four times. Nick however seemed to adore Raven, and told his mom “she’s worth the risk.”

So, we know Raven was worth it to Nick, but was Vanessa? Well, she also scored points with the parents after crying as she told Nick’s family how in love she was with Nick.

Vanessa told his mom all about their first date and how she has never felt this way. Then the tears began to flow, including Nick’s dad who was clearly touched by Vanessa’s love for his son.

Lucky for Vanessa, Nick felt the same way, and after six whole weeks, Nick finally professed his love.

Then the big moment we all were waiting for happened, he proposed.

While the proposal seemed to be perfect, the after the rose finale show not so much.

According to the Washington Post, the rose finale turned into a therapy session with both Nick and Vanessa looking miserable.