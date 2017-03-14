Lisa Loves Showbiz: ‘Big Bang Theory’ Spin-off Is In The Works

Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Ordinary World" by Duran Duran

March 14, 2017 10:55 AM By Lisa Stanley
Huge news for fans of Big Bang Theory.

CBS has officially picked up a new spin off series about a young Sheldon, and will follow a nine year old version of Jim Parsons‘ nerdy character, as he attends high school in East Texas.

The new half-hour comedy is set to air this fall. No word whether or not any of the other Big Bang characters will make an appearance, but we do know that Parsons will narrate the comedy as adult Sheldon.

Speaking of big bangs, it’s on for J-Rod.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are sneaking off for a private weekend getaway to the Bahamas, and it’s caught on camera.

Just days after confirming the two were dating, they were spotted arriving via private jet from Miami to Marsh Harbor on Friday night.

Pictures of the two surfaced, looking very cozy as they cuddled up on a small boat, which took them to the exclusive Bakers Bay Golf and Ocean Club in the Abaco Islands.

Pictures, which have since been taken down from Lopez’s social media, show her head resting on A-Rod’s shoulders and their hands tightly clasped.

Despite the pictures and the fact they spent the weekend at the private seafront villa, sources say “This very very new, it’s not serious at all.” The source added that “J-lo is just dating” and “Jennifer and Alex are both not looking for a relationship, just a good lighthearted time.”

In fact, the source said “They are on the exact same page.”

A separate source revealed that the duo has been spending time together in Miami because J-Lo is recording her Spanish album with her ex husband, Marc Anthony.

