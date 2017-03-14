Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Ordinary World" by Duran Duran

Eagles, Fleetwood Mac Reveal Classic East and West Festival Lineups

Steely Dan, The Doobie Brothers and more have signed on for the bi-coastal festival. March 14, 2017 9:12 AM
Filed Under: Eagles, Fleetwood Mac

By Radio.com Staff

Eagles and Fleetwood Mac have revealed the details of their bi-coastal music festival.

Related: 5 Singers Who Could Fill in for The Eagles’ Glenn Frey

According to a report in Billboard, Steely Dan, The Doobie Brothers, Journey and Earth, Wind & Fire will join the iconic headliners.

Classic West will play Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 15th & 16th and Classic East will take place at Citi Field in New York City on July 29th & 30th.

The gigs will be the Eagles’ first since the passing of founding member Glenn Frey.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live