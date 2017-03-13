Lisa Loves Showbiz: Tyra Banks Will Replace Nick Cannon As Host Of ‘America’s Got Talent’

It’s official!

Tyra Banks is stepping in as host of America’s Got Talent after Nick Cannon quit the show via an emotional social media post.

In the post, he announced that he would be leaving after allegedly being threatened with termination by NBC over an AGT-NBC related racial joke in his new Showtime stand-up special.

Cannon hosted the show for eight seasons, but before Cannon there was Jerry Springer, and before him, Regis Philbin (who had forgotten he had even hosted).

TMZ caught up with Reege at the airport, where his wife Joy had to remind him he started that show-

Now, fresh off her stint from hosting America’s Next Top Model, which she also co-created, is Tyra Banks, ready to take on the duties of hosting AGT.

Simon Cowell is excited to welcome her, as are the other three judges, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Mel B.

In other TV news, if you love Game of Thrones and you love singer Ed Sheeran you will love this.

Sheeran is set to guest star on season 7 of the hit cable show.

Producers won’t say what role Ed will play, just that “for years we were trying to get Ed on the show to surprise Maisie and this year we finally did it.”

Game of Thrones returns July 16th.

Lastly, are you ready to see OJ Simpson back on TV?

It could happen, since he could be released from prison as early as October, and the buzz is that producers are trying to sign him to a deal for a reality show.

Clearly, they think that because of the success of The People vs OJ Simpson and the ESPN documentary on OJ won an Oscar, that people are ready for the real OJ.

The only thing holding them up, according to industry sources, is that advertisers wouldn’t advertise and the public might not be able to tolerate it.

One producer says maybe pay-per-view could work. That way, only people who want to see OJ can.