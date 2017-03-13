Lisa Loves Showbiz: Emma Watson Reveals Her Bizarre Beauty Tricks

Little Hermione is all grown up and dishing on her hair grooming technique (and I don’t mean the hair on her head).

Maybe TMI, but Emma Watson opened up about her beauty routine and disclosed how she takes care of her hair – all of her hair!

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Harry Potter feminist was asked about her top beauty secrets.

Watson says she does not polish her nails in everyday life, only in the movies. She only uses all-natural deodorant, she’s obsessed with taking baths, bleaches the top of her lip, tweezes her eyebrows rather than wax, and the topper, she uses fur oil, a product she swears by.

Watson says she uses the fur oil anywhere, from the ends of her hair, to her brows, even way down there.

“It’s an amazing all-purpose product.”

Emma is starring in the revived Beauty and the Beast movie, which hits theaters Friday March 17th.

Maybe the beauty will let the beast try her fur oil.