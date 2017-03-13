Guide To The Greek Theatre





2700 N Vermont Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(323) 665-5857

www.greektheatrela.com

Seating Options & Ticketing





A variety of seating options are available for patrons of The Greek Theatre. Single tickets are available from AXS.com, directly at The Greek Theatre box office, and through other reputable resellers such as StubHub. In addition to single seats available throughout the venue, VIP Box Suites are also available. These suites offer the ultimate in service and amenities including personal wait staff service, VIP, non-stacked parking, seating for 4-6 people, and access to the VIP Deck serving pre-show appetizers and complimentary desserts and coffee. Season seats are a great way to see every show at The Greek. With season seat purchase, you gain access to purchase non-stacked parking and the VIP Deck.



How to Get There





The Greek Theatre is conveniently located in Griffith Park, just off the Santa Ana Freeway. There are numerous ways of getting to the theatre depending on the direction you’re coming from.



Driving

If you’re planning on getting to the game by car, there are a variety of different ways to get to the Greek Theatre. From Beach Cities and South Bay – Take the 405 North to the 10 East. Exit Vermont Avenue exit and turn left. Head straight into Griffith Park.

– Take the 405 North to the 10 East. Exit Vermont Avenue exit and turn left. Head straight into Griffith Park. From Pasadena – Take the 110 South to the 5 North. Exit Los Feliz Avenue and turn left. Turn right on Hillhurst, and then another right on Vermont.

– Take the 110 South to the 5 North. Exit Los Feliz Avenue and turn left. Turn right on Hillhurst, and then another right on Vermont. From the San Fernando Valley – Take the 101 South to Vine Street and exit. Continue straight under the pass and continue on Franklin. Turn left on Western and continue on to Los Feliz. Make a left on Vermont and head into Griffith Park.

– Take the 101 South to Vine Street and exit. Continue straight under the pass and continue on Franklin. Turn left on Western and continue on to Los Feliz. Make a left on Vermont and head into Griffith Park. From Orange County – Take the 5 North and exit Los Feliz Avenue. Turn left onto Los Feliz, then make a right on Hillhurst and another right on Vermont. The park will be on your right.

– Take the 5 North and exit Los Feliz Avenue. Turn left onto Los Feliz, then make a right on Hillhurst and another right on Vermont. The park will be on your right. From Downtown LA – Take Western Ave North until it becomes Los Feliz Blvd. Turn left onto N. Vermont Ave. Continue straight to stay on North Vermont Ave. North Vermont Ave turns slightly right and becomes North Vermont Canyon Road.

Public Transportation

Although the Metro bus and train lines can get you close to Griffith Park, there is currently no form of public transportation that drops patrons off with direct access to The Greek Theatre. At its best, bus riders will be forced to walk the nearly 1-mile uphill climb to get up to the venue, making public transportation a subpar option for taking in a show, unless you want to arrive dripping with sweat. If you don’t have your own transportation, consider taking Uber or a taxi cab to get dropped off directly at the concert instead.



Dine & Ride restaurants (outlined in the dining section below), offer a great way to get to and from the theatre while enjoying a fantastic meal.



Parking

A variety of onsite parking lots are available surrounding The Greek Theatre. Most of the parking lots feature stacked parking to make the most of space, so plan ahead for a delay when exiting the venue. Parking rates range from $15-$25 in advance from The Greek Theatre’s website, or $20-$30 in cash only on the day of the event. Motorcycle parking is available for just $5.



Off-site, non-stacked, parking and shuttle to and from the venue is now being offered. The lots open 90 minutes before the event and parking MUST be purchased in advance via the Greek Theatre’s website ($7 per vehicle). The pick-up/drop-off location is on Crystal Springs Drive, just north of Los Feliz.

Food Offerings at the Greek Theatre





The Greek Theatre offers two types of food and beverage service: your traditional “concessions” stands featuring snacks, beer, spirits, and sodas, and pre-ordered Greek Picnic baskets that get offer a pre-packaged meal full of your favorite snacks, treats, and beverages. Prices for picnic baskets start at $44 and serve two people. Current options include The Opening Act ($46) that is filled with cheese, hummus, and charcuterie, Greek salad, baguette, and two desserts. The Headliner Picnic ($44) subs a Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich for the salad and baguette. For the ultimate meal, consider The Superstar Picnic basket (($57) that includes charcuterie, Greek salad, desserts, and choice of grilled flat iron steak or chilled seared Pacific Salmon. Wines are available in picnic baskets by the bottle only; beer, wine, and soda are offered by the can and bottle respectively.



Dine & Ride Restaurants

A variety of Los Feliz restaurants are currently offering ride service to and from The Greek Theatre after your meal. Consider the following exceptional choices that make getting to and from your evening and enjoying a fantastic meal an easy endeavor. For more information, visit the

Local Restaurants





Il Capriccio

1757 N. Vermont Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(323) 662-5900

www.ilcapriccioonvermont.com 1757 N. Vermont Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90027(323) 662-5900 Located nearby to the Greek Theatre, Il Capriccio offers delicious traditional Italian dishes of world Napoli right in the heart of Los Feliz Village. From antipasta dishes like deep-freid fresh mozzarella to calamari fritti and more to tasty pasta dishes and Italian entrees, it’s a must visit if you’ve got some time to spare before your show at The Greek.





The Dresden Restaurant

1760 N. Vermont Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(323) 665-4294

www.thedresden.com 1760 N. Vermont Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90027(323) 665-4294 Offering a varied menu, this famed LA establishment was one of the main focus’ of the movie “Swingers”, Tom Hanks’ “That Thing You Do” and others. But, the real reason people come is for the unforgettable fare which includes items like linguini, Angel hair pasta, filet mignon and many other options.





Desert Rose

1700 Hillhurst Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(323) 666-1166

www.desertroserestaurant.com 1700 Hillhurst Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90027(323) 666-1166 Hungry before your show at the Greek? Head over to The Desert Rose for a wide range of items like shrimp cocktails, pizza and pastas, Mediterranean dishes and much more. There is literally anything you can imagine here, and the prices are quite reasonable too.



Tips for Heading to The Greek





There isn’t much you can’t do at the Greek Theatre, but there are some things you must keep in mind: Flash photography and professional cameras are not allowed

Outside food and beverage is not allowed

Children under the age of five will not be admitted into the Theatre.

Guests are allowed to bring blankets or cushions into the venue.

