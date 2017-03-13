Best Activities To Do This Week In Los Angeles – March 13

See The Yale Wiffenpoofs in Concert
A Noise Within Theatre
3352 E. Foothill Blvd
Pasadena, CA 91107
(626) 356-3100
www.anoisewithin.org
Although their unusual name conjures images of a mythical dragonfish, The Yale Wiffenpoofs are seriously talented. As the world’s oldest and best-known collegiate a cappella group, they’ve performed everywhere from prestigious venues to television. Before the group embarks on their upcoming world tour, they’re set to entertain L.A. audiences by performing Barber Shop to a variety of songs ranging from The Beatles to The Muppets.
Celebrate Pi Day
Various Locations
www.theatricum.com
It’s 3/14, which means math and dessert collide as we celebrate Pie Day. Commemorate the sweetest day of the week with a trip to one of several places around the city, like di Alba in the Arts District, where grab-and-go hand pies like the classic Apple-Thyme are in high demand. Among a large selection of flavors, The Pie Hole is offering its Grammys Chocolate Cream Pie for $3.14 and a Truffle Honey Pie covered in gold leaves. Valley eatery Republic of Pie is holding a good ol’ fashioned pie eating contest (the winner gets to take home a fresh whole pie), and Paley in Hollywood, is featuring a special pie dessert cart that will be making the rounds for the day.
See “Fun Home”
Ahmanson Theatre
135 N Grand Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 628-2772
www.centertheatregroup.org
Multiple Tony Award-winning musical “Fun Home” is once again bringing audiences an unforgettable stage experience. Based on the best-selling graphic memoir by Alison Bechdel, the play follows Alison through three different ages in her life. Taking a unique glimpse of her parents through grown-up eyes, she unravels the mysteries of her childhood. “Fun Home” runs through April 1.
Sustainable Wine Dinner
Los Angeles Zoo
5333 Zoo Dr.
Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 644-4200
www.lazoo.org
As part of its 50th Anniversary “Zoo-LAbration,” the L.A. Zoo is launching a Sustainable Wine + Dinner Series, spotlighting its commitment to sustainability and conservation. Tonight’s dinner, “Chilling Out,” is the first in the series, and will be held in the Cambodia viewing area of the Elephants of Asia habitat. Glasses of Sta. Rita Hills’ Sanford Winery & Vineyards wines will be paired with a seasonally inspired, five-course, farm-to-table dinner. The zoo’s Curator of Reptiles will provide fun facts about how cold-blooded animals thrive in a range of temperatures.
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
Various Locations
Angelinos know how to throw a party, and St. Patrick’s Day is no exception. There are tons of festive activities throughout the day, like Hermosa Beach’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, complete with bagpipes, marching bands, and even a few Irish Setters. Head to Santa Monica for the city’s traditional pub crawl, or join Hollywood’s largest St. Patrick’s Day party, Hollywood Club Crawl’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Block Party and Pub Crawl?. Food highlights around the city include The Pikey’s 5th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration packed with Irish-inspired creations, Westbound Bar & Eatery’s full array of Irish-inspired bites and cocktails, and Manuela’s public garden turned beer garden, with live music, beer, and Irish dishes for meat eaters and vegetarians alike.
Los Angeles Ballet Presents: “Balanchine – Master of the Dance”
Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center
1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd.
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
(310) 998-7782
www.losangelesballet.org
The Los Angeles Ballet is closing out its 11th season with the iconic works of one of dance’s greats. Recognized as the foremost contemporary choreographer in the world of ballet, George Balanchine has an impressive repertory of work in all choreographic styles. Tonight, The Los Angeles Ballet will showcase his genius work in the classical, contemporary, and Broadway genres with three breathtaking performances.
Visit L.A. Nature Fest
Natural History Museum
900 Exposition Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90007
(213) 763-DINO
www.nhm.org
The Natural History Museum is bringing its guests out of the museum and into the Nature Garden to explore all the amazing nature we find ourselves surrounded by here in L.A. Running Saturday and Sunday, the event will be filled with performances, hands-on activities, and presentations for people of all ages. Along with over 30 exhibitor booths, scientists and nature experts will be on hand to give you the inside scoop, and answer all your questions.